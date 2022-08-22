BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY | Absentee ballot request window opens in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Report: Bag found during Stockholm festival held real bomb

National & World News
28 minutes ago
Police in Sweden said a bag was found in a downtown Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and added that the National Bomb Squad investigated it

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden said a bag was found in a downtown Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and added that the National Bomb Squad investigated. Police declined to comment on its contents but the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said it contained a bomb.

The finding prompted police to cordon off the area while traffic was briefly re-directed. Police said Monday that “the technical investigation has been completed” but declined to comment on what the bag contained.

Aftonbladet said it was a bomb and it was found near the Cafe Opera, a famous nightclub.

The five-day Stockholm Culture Festival ended Sunday with a concert by Iranian pop singer Ebi, whose real name is Ebrahim Hamedi and who is a known Iranian dissident. The free festival included musical acts, activities, performances and hangouts in six areas across the Swedish capital.

Editors' Picks
Pitcher Mike Soroka continues comeback with Triple-A Gwinnett16h ago
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
15h ago
Some Georgians with housing vouchers say landlords won’t rent to them
4h ago
Some Georgians with housing vouchers say landlords won’t rent to them
4h ago
The Jolt: National Republicans bolster Herschel Walker with Senate control on the line
2h ago
The Latest
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
4m ago
New this week: 'Me Time,' DJ Khaled and Sylvester Stallone
5m ago
Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage
6m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
15h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top