Report: 5 investigations of Wisconsin officer who shot Blake

Sheskey was among a group of four officers who were investigated in November 2014 for their actions during a traffic stop. According to the records, a woman called 911 from a car saying her boyfriend was driving and wouldn't let her or her children out of the vehicle.

The officers stopped the car. Officer Ryan Alles drew his gun and ordered the driver out of the vehicle. Dash-cam video shows the man struggling with his seatbelt while officers bombarded him with commands.

The driver appeared to take his foot off the brake and the car slowly moved forward. Officer Willie Hamilton told him to put the car in park or he would “blow your (expletive) head off.” The driver stopped the car. Sheskey and Alles dragged him from the vehicle, took him to the ground and handcuffed him. A fourth officer, Trevor Clayton, briefly kneeled on the driver's head.

Then-Deputy Chief Daniel Miskinis wrote in a memo to then-Chief John Morrissey that Sheskey and Alles' decision to drag the man from the car was “justified and appropriate.”

Sheskey was investigated again in 2017 after a driver alleged discrimination during a traffic stop. According to the records, the man and his car resembled the description of a domestic violence suspect who had threatened to bomb a local women's shelter where his ex-girlfriend was staying.

Sheskey and other officers stopped the man at gunpoint because the suspect in the bombing threat was known to have a gun. The man was handcuffed but released after officers verified he wasn't the suspect. All the officers involved were cleared of any discrimination.

The records show Sheskey has earned 16 awards, letters or formal commendations. He received two awards two months before the August shooting.

Sheskey’s attorney, Brendan Matthews, said his clients’ personnel records show he’s a “great officer and an asset to the KPD and the citizens of Kenosha as a whole.”

Sheskey's shooting of Blake sparked several nights of protests, some of which turned violent. Prosecutors have charged Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third during a protest on Aug. 25.