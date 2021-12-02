Report: 10 oil workers killed in attack on bus in Syria

No details were offered of the nature of the attack or who was behind it. The news agency SANA called it a “terrorist attack” and said the workers were employers of the government-controlled Kharata oil field in Deir el-Zour province.

Islamic State militants have been active in the desert area in east and central Syria despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019. They have previously carried out attacks in the oil-rich Deir el-Zour, where the militants last held territory.