Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis

"I was standing in my synagogue this time and it was just empty and silent and it showed the marks of the violence that had occurred,” Eisen said.

Eisen said the return will help the healing process.

“We are not defeated and we are not going to live in fear,” she said.

Leaders of the congregation made up of about 160 families said that as they return after holding services at a Methodist church during the repairs, they've been struck by the outpouring of love and support they've received. They also want to focus on fighting antisemitism, which led the gunman to their synagogue.

“It’s my hope and my prayer that there’s greater awareness about how damaging hate can be,” said Cytron-Walker, who starts a new job in July at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

He was preparing for a morning service on Jan. 15 at when a stranger came to the synagogue's door. Cytron-Walker welcomed the man who said he'd spent the winter night outside, chatting with him and making him tea.

Then, as Cytron-Walker and three of his congregants prayed — and others watched online — a click from a gun could be heard. During the standoff, British national Malik Faisal Akram demanded the release of a Pakistani woman serving a lengthy prison sentence in nearby Fort Worth after being convicted of trying to kill U.S. troops.

The hostages have said Akram cited antisemitic stereotypes, believing that Jews wield the kind of power that could get the woman released.

One hostage, 85-year-old Lawrence Schwartz was released after about six hours. At about 9 p.m., the remaining hostages made their escape as Cytron-Walker threw a chair at Akram and the hostages ran out a side door.

Cytron-Walker has credited past security training for getting them out safely, including training he received from the Secure Community Network, founded in 2004 by Jewish organizations.

The hostage-taking in Texas came just over three years after America's deadliest antisemitic attack, when a gunman killed 11 worshippers from three congregations meeting at Pittsburg's Tree of Life synagogue.

“We believe the training is absolutely critical," said Michael Masters, Secure Community Network's national director and CEO. “You very rarely rise to an occasion in a critical incident, you fall back to your level of training."

He said that last year they trained over 17,000 people, and that number was surpassed in the first three months of this year.

Congregation Beth Israel President Michael Finfer said Thursday that it will continue to do security training and that going forward it will have "far more police security than we’ve had in the past.”

Jeff Cohen, one of the four hostages, said he’s excited about the return.

“That’s part of that processing, it’s to look at where we’re going to be,” said Cohen, the synagogue’s vice president and security director.

Caption Jeff Cohen, left, and Lawrence Schwartz look at a cell phone together in the lobby of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Three months after an armed captor took them hostage at the Texas synagogue, the house of worship is reopening. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Lawrence Schwartz stands in doorway of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Three months after an armed captor took Schwartz and three others hostage at the Texas synagogue, the house of worship is reopening. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption A stained glass window that once had bullet holes is now repaired at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Three months after an armed captor took hostages at the Texas synagogue during a 10-hour standoff that ended with the escape of the hostages and fatal shooting of the gunman by the FBI, the house of worship is reopening. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, left, and Anna Salton Eisenat walk in Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Three months after an armed captor took hostages at the synagogue during a 10-hour standoff that ended with the escape of the hostages and fatal shooting of the gunman by the FBI, the house of worship is reopening. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Michael Finfer, right, president of Congregation Beth Israel, laughs with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, center, and Jeff Cohen while speaking to reporters at the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Three months after an armed captor took the three men hostage at the synagogue, the house of worship is reopening. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, center, Jeff Cohen, left, and Lawrence Schwartz look on as the sound system is adjusted at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Three months after an armed captor took four hostages, including the three men, at the Texas synagogue, the house of worship is reopening. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, left, get a hug from Anna Salton Eisen at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Three months after an armed captor took hostages at the Texas synagogue during a 10-hour standoff that ended with the escape of the hostages and fatal shooting of the gunman by the FBI, the house of worship is reopening. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Lawrence Schwartz stands in the lobby of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Three months after an armed captor took Schwartz and three others hostage at the Texas synagogue, the house of worship is reopening. (AP Photo/LM Otero)