Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing 'OK' in Plains, grandson says
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene triggers effort to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from office

Hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson
Credit: AP

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Wednesday for a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, pressing ahead with her long-shot effort despite pushback from Republicans at the highest levels tired of the political chaos.

Greene, who is one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress, stood on the House floor and read a long list of “transgressions” she said Johnson had committed as speaker. Colleagues booed in protest.

The vote, which under House rules is required within two days, could happen imminently.

The Georgia Republican had vowed she would force a vote on the motion to vacate the Republican speaker if he dared to advance a foreign aid package with funds for Ukraine, which was overwhelmingly approved late last month and signed into law.

But in recent days it seemed her effort had cooled, as she and Johnson met repeatedly for a potential resolution.

Johnson of Louisiana marched on, saying he had been willing to take the risk, believing it was important for the U.S. to back Ukraine against Russia's invasion and explaining he wanted to be on the "right side of history."

“I just have to do my job every day,” Johnson said Monday.

In a highly unusual move, the speaker received a boost from Democrats led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, whose leadership team has said it was time to "turn the page" on the GOP turmoil and vote to table Greene's resolution — almost ensuring Johnson's job is saved, for now.

Trump also weighed in after Johnson trekked to Mar-a-Lago for a visit, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee giving the speaker his nod of approval. And Trump's hand-picked leader at the Republican National Committee urged House Republicans off the move.

The move now poses its own political risks for Greene, R-Ga., a high-profile provocateur.

Forcing the vote could bring the House chamber to a standstill, as happened last year when eight Republicans voted to ousted Kevin McCarthy from the speaker’s office, and Democrats declined to help save him.

Or it could be over in a matter of minutes, as Democrats join Republicans to table the effort.

Ousting McCarthy resulted in a nearly monthlong search for a new GOP leader, and there is no immediate successor if Johnson is removed.

BREAKING
Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing 'OK' in Plains, grandson says
