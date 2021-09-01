Rep. Jamie Raskin's book 'Unthinkable' coming out Jan. 4

The book is called “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” which Harper will publish Jan. 4, 2022.

“I wrote ‘Unthinkable’ as a way to make sense of two traumatic events in my life," Raskin, 58, said in a statement Wednesday. "This book is a labor of love written to capture the dazzling life of a brilliant young man in crisis, who we lost forever, and the struggle to defend a beautiful nation in crisis, a democracy that we still have the chance to save.”