Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from Rhode Island in Congress, is sworn into office

Rep. Gabe Amo has been sworn into office

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
44 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Democratic Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from Rhode Island in Congress, was sworn into office Monday.

Amo, a Democrat, won a special election in November to replace Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down this summer to lead a nonprofit foundation.

The House chamber burst into applause as Speaker Mike Johnson swore in the new lawmaker.

The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo worked most recently as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the Obama White House.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Riley Bunch / Riley.Bunch@ajc.com

Police deploy tear gas at protesters during march 2h ago

Credit: AP

Report: Fulton defendant told Trump was ‘not going to leave’ White House
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia gunmaker faces class action over allegedly defective pistols
2h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Hyosub Shin

Tennessee Vols pulling out all stops vs. No. 2 Georgia
4h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Hyosub Shin

Tennessee Vols pulling out all stops vs. No. 2 Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy photos

University of Georgia, Agnes Scott College students named Rhodes Scholars
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-Philippine senator who fought Duterte's harsh drug crackdown is free on bail after...
6m ago
Prince's puffy 'Purple Rain' shirt and other pieces from late singer's wardrobe go up for...
8m ago
Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson and Arizona's Corbin Carroll unanimous Rookie of the Year...
15m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
13h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top