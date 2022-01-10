Rep. Ed Perlmutter won't seek reelection, 26th Dem to retire

Perlmutter's 2006 election was part of Colorado's transformation from a Republican-leaning state to a Democratic one. At that time, moderates in Denver's western suburbs were becoming uneasy with then-President George W. Bush's direction. The region took a sharp turn to the left during the election of President Donald Trump, becoming a prime example of how the former reality-show star drove the suburbs out of the Republican party.

Now it is a more diverse and affluent stretch of suburbia that votes reliably Democratic. Perlmutter's district voted for Colorado's newest U.S. Senator, John Hickenlooper, by 10 percentage points in 2020.

Still, the state's independent redistricting commission redrew the district's boundaries to include some conservative mountain communities southwest of Denver. And, in the wake of their successful campaigns in Virginia last year, Republicans think the district may be the sort of educated, affluent terrain ripe to return to their column.

Perlmutter's energetic personality and quarter-century representing the area — he served in the state senate before joining congress — had endeared him to many in both parties.

“Ed has been one of the most dedicated and effective fighters for our state, so my initial reaction was disappointment that Colorado is losing a fighter,” Democratic Gov. Jared Polis told reporters shortly after Perlmutter's announcement.

Jim Anderson in Denver contributed to this report.