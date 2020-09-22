Renovated Lizzie Borden house on the market, again

The current owners, Donald Woods and Leeann Wilber, also operate a Borden-themed museum and bed-and-breakfast at a different home where Borden was famously accused of killing her father and stepmother with an ax in 1892, the Herald News reported.

Borden was acquitted and moved into a home at 306 French St. in Fall River in 1893 with her sister, the newspaper reported. The killings were never officially solved.