Renfroe makes no-look catch in right, delighting Ohtani

32 minutes ago
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe made an amazing, no-look catch for the highlight reels on opening day

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe made an amazing, no-look catch for the highlight reels on opening day.

Playing his first game with the Angels, the right fielder could only grin ear to ear after robbing Jace Peterson of the Oakland Athletics with a defensive gem to start the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday night.

Running backward toward the wall, Renfroe got twisted around and blindly reached his glove up to make the grab just in front of the warning track without even tracking the ball with his eyes at the end.

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani raised his arms in delight from the mound and put his hands on his head as other teammates smiled. After rounding second base, Peterson looked over his shoulder out at Renfroe in right — almost in disbelief.

"WHAT WAS THAT" the Angels posted on Twitter with a shocked emoji face.

The Angels led the A's 1-0 after an RBI single by rookie catcher Logan O'Hoppe in the fifth.

