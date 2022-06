Renaissance synagogues being restored in Venice's ghetto

Venice’s ghetto dates from 1516, when the republic forced the growing numbers of Jews into the district where the old foundries, or “geti” as they were known, had been located. The area, which was locked down at night, became what is considered Europe’s first ghetto and remains the hub of Venice’s Jewish community in the Cannaregio area.

The first synagogue dates from 1528 and was built by German Ashkenazi Jews. Others followed and served different groups, including one for Spanish Sephardic Jews and one for Italian Jews.

None is visible from the street, as strict rules imposed by Venice’s rulers didn’t allow Jews to practice their faith openly. All the synagogues are hidden away on the top floors of seemingly normal buildings that on the lower levels held cramped living spaces for Jewish families.

The synagogues have remained operational continuously, except for the years of World War II during the German occupation.

The head of Venice’s Jewish community, Dario Calimani, said the restoration project was necessary both to maintain the religious and cultural life of Venice’s Jews today and to preserve the community's history.

“They are a testimony to the life that it was, to the history of our community, small community,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Interiors of the 1528 Great German Schola Synagogue, of Ashkenazi rite, are seen in this picture taken in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Great German Schola is the first synagogue of the Venice Ghetto. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Interiors of the 1528 Great German Schola Synagogue, of Ashkenazi rite, are seen in this picture taken in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Great German Schola is the first synagogue of the Venice Ghetto. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption Dario Calimani, the president of the Jewish Community of Venice, poses inside the Spanish Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Spanish Schola, founded about 1580, but rebuilt in the first half of the 17th century, is the biggest of the Venetian synagogues. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Dario Calimani, the president of the Jewish Community of Venice, poses inside the Spanish Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Spanish Schola, founded about 1580, but rebuilt in the first half of the 17th century, is the biggest of the Venetian synagogues. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption A sign in both Italian and Hebrew shows the way to the Jewish ghetto in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption A sign in both Italian and Hebrew shows the way to the Jewish ghetto in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption External view of the Spanish Schola Synagogue in the Jewish ghetto of Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption External view of the Spanish Schola Synagogue in the Jewish ghetto of Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption Art historian David Landau points out a restored area of a wooden column in the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Art historian David Landau points out a restored area of a wooden column in the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption Art historian David Landau points out a restored area of a wooden column in the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Art historian David Landau points out a restored area of a wooden column in the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption Rita Ranzato, an art restorer, uses a scalpel to take away layers of old paint from a stuccoed wall inside the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Rita Ranzato, an art restorer, uses a scalpel to take away layers of old paint from a stuccoed wall inside the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption Rita Ranzato, an art restorer, uses a scalpel to take away layers of old paint from a stuccoed wall inside the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Rita Ranzato, an art restorer, uses a scalpel to take away layers of old paint from a stuccoed wall inside the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption Dario Calimani, the president of the Jewish Community of Venice, poses inside the Spanish Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Spanish Schola, founded about 1580, but rebuilt in the first half of the 17th century, is the biggest of the Venetian synagogues. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Dario Calimani, the president of the Jewish Community of Venice, poses inside the Spanish Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Spanish Schola, founded about 1580, but rebuilt in the first half of the 17th century, is the biggest of the Venetian synagogues. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption Art historian David Landau stands in the 1531-32 Canton Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Art historian David Landau stands in the 1531-32 Canton Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption Art historian David Landau stands in the 1531-32 Canton Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Art historian David Landau stands in the 1531-32 Canton Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption Interiors of the 1531-32 Canton Schola Synagogue are seen in this picture taken in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption Interiors of the 1531-32 Canton Schola Synagogue are seen in this picture taken in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones

Combined Shape Caption The interior of the 1528 Great German Schola Synagogue, of Ashkenazi rite, in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Great German Schola is the first synagogue of the Venice Ghetto. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Combined Shape Caption The interior of the 1528 Great German Schola Synagogue, of Ashkenazi rite, in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Great German Schola is the first synagogue of the Venice Ghetto. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. (AP Photo/Chris Warde-Jones) Credit: Chris Warde-Jones Credit: Chris Warde-Jones