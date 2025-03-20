Remember Me? ‘Coco 2’ in the works at Disney and Pixar

"Coco" is getting a sequel. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said Thursday that "Coco 2" is currently in development at Pixar Animation Studios.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” Iger said at the company’s shareholders meeting.

The sequel will reunite the creative team behind the first, including directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. “Coco” followed Miguel, a 12-year-old boy with musical dreams who goes to the Land of the Dead to find out more about his family’s history.