Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Remember Me? ‘Coco 2’ in the works at Disney and Pixar

“Coco” is getting a sequel
FILE - A logo for Disney Pixar's "Coco" is displayed at Le Grand Rex in Paris on Nov. 14 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A logo for Disney Pixar's "Coco" is displayed at Le Grand Rex in Paris on Nov. 14 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
By LINDSEY BAHR – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

"Coco" is getting a sequel. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said Thursday that "Coco 2" is currently in development at Pixar Animation Studios.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” Iger said at the company’s shareholders meeting.

The sequel will reunite the creative team behind the first, including directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. “Coco” followed Miguel, a 12-year-old boy with musical dreams who goes to the Land of the Dead to find out more about his family’s history.

The original grossed over $814 million at the worldwide box office and won two Oscars, for best animated feature and best song for the catchy hit “Remember Me.” It also won a Golden Globe and the BAFTA for best animated film.

“Coco” was Pixar’s first feature film with a lead character from a minority group, and one of the largest American productions ever to feature an almost entirely Latino cast.

“Coco 2” is reportedly eyeing a 2029 theatrical release.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Host Conan O'Brien speaks during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Conan O’Brien will return as Oscars host in 2026

‘Novocaine’ leads numbingly slow weekend at domestic box office

Disney in search of perhaps its greatest sequel — a successor to Bob Iger

1h ago

The Latest

People work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower

8m ago

Kaufman-Renn scores 21 to help Purdue hold off High Point in the NCAA Tournament

9m ago

Israeli strikes across Gaza hit multiple homes, killing at least 85 Palestinians

12m ago

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

1h ago

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.