Remarkable rookie Kwan delivers again, Guardians beat Royals

“Pretty cool,” Kwan said in his typical understated manner. “Pretty surreal.”

Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians, who scored just once over the first two games in Kansas City but piled up 27 runs over the last two. The result was a split of the season-opening set between AL Central rivals.

“I'm done trying to figure this out,” Francona said of the scoring disparity.

Logan Allen (1-0) earned the win Monday with two scoreless innings of relief in his first appearance of the season.

The finale was tied 4-all in the seventh when Royals reliever Jake Brentz (0-1) gave up a single, sacrifice bunt and walk. Josh Staumont then gave up bloop singles to Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes as Cleveland took a 6-4 lead.

The Royals loaded the bases in the bottom half against Bryan Shaw before Hunter Dozier hit a flyball that Kwan dropped. As a run crossed the plate, Myles Straw threw out a runner at second base in a bang-bang play that stood upon video review. Nick Sandlin relieved and got Adalberto Mondesi to ground into an inning-ending double play.

“Just tried to do too much,” Kwan said of the flyball that got away from him.

Not to worry. Kwan atoned for the mistake with his triple in the eighth inning.

“He’s a tough out. You can tell that already,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

Kwan's now gone 72 plate appearances, including Triple-A and spring training, since his last strikeout, and his 15 times on base through his first four games is the most since in the major leagues since at least 1901.

“There are a lot of player development people who have their chest out right now, as they should,” Francona said. “I know we’re four games in, but every single one of them kept saying ‘Hey, he’s going to be OK, man.’ So I know they’re proud.”

Mercado also had a big finish to the series. He hit a grand slam and had five RBIs in the Guardians' 17-3 romp Sunday, then drilled a two-run homer into the left-field bullpen to give Cleveland a 4-1 lead in the fourth on Monday.

“I mean, shoot, man, we're rooting for everybody,” Francona said. “We're not biased. We want everybody to do well.”

The Royals answered Mercado's latest shot in their typical fashion: They scratched and clawed and scrapped for runs. It took two singles, a walk, a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base, an error and a run-scoring groundout, but the Royals managed to coax three runs in the fourth inning to even the score 4-all.

Only one of the four runs off Cleveland starter Aaron Civale was earned, and he left after 3 1/3 innings. Carlos Hernandez lasted another inning for Kansas City but was responsible for all four runs that he allowed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians OF Josh Naylor was 3 for 13 through four games at Triple-A Columbus as he continues to work his way back from a right ankle injury. He is expected to play two more games in the minors this week before being reevaluated.

ROSTER MOVES

The Royals reinstated RHP Joel Payamps from the family emergency list and optioned RHP Jackson Kowar to Triple-A Omaha. Kowar, who will start in the minors, allowed seven runs on 11 hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings of relief Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Guardians play the first of two games in Cincinnati on Tuesday with RHP Shane Bieber on the mound. The Royals head to St. Louis for two games beginning Tuesday with LHP Daniel Lynch first on the mound.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits a three-RBI triple during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann Caption Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits a three-RBI triple during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Logan Allen throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann Caption Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Logan Allen throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale fields a slow grounder for an out at first on Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale fields a slow grounder for an out at first on Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw beats the throw to Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) for a single during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann Caption Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw beats the throw to Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) for a single during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. is congratulated after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann Caption Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. is congratulated after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann Caption Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann