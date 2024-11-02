Remains of naval aviators killed in Washington state training flight to return home

SEATTLE (AP) — The remains of two aviators who died when their jet crashed during a training flight in Washington state last month will return home from Dover Air Force base in the coming days, the Navy said.

The remains of Lt. Serena Wileman, a California native, were due to return on Monday, Whidbey Island Naval Air Station said. Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay Evans' remains will return later during the week in a private affair in accordance with her family's wishes.

The two died when their EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron, known as "Zappers," crashed east of Mount Rainier on Oct. 15.