Remains found on Michigan property confirmed to be from woman missing since 2021

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — More than three years later, investigators have solved the disappearance of a Michigan woman after tests confirmed her remains were found on property owned by her husband, state police said Wednesday.

Dee Warner's death "has been ruled a homicide. ... Although there has been positive identification on the remains and manner of death has been confirmed, this is an ongoing investigation,” state police said on the social media platform X.

Warner, 52, was reported missing in April 2021. Her husband, Dale Warner, was charged in November with murder and tampering with evidence in her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty.