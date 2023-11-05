Reliever Joely Rodríguez's $4.25 million option declined by Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox declined a $4.25 million option on left-hander Joely Rodríguez, who gets a $500,000 buyout
National & World News
25 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox declined a $4.25 million option on left-hander Joely Rodríguez, who gets a $500,000 buyout.

Rodríguez, who turns 32 on Nov. 14, had a 6.55 ERA over 11 relief appearances and 11 innings in his one season with Boston. He agreed last November to a $2 million, one-year contract that included a $1.5 million salary this year. He earned a $500,000 roster bonus for being on the active roster for 30 days.

Rodríguez began the season on the injured list with a strained right oblique. After making five appearances from May 17-30, Rodríguez went back on the IL with left shoulder inflammation. He made six more appearances from July 9-25, then went on the IL with right hip inflammaton. Rodríguez did not pitch for the Red Sox for the rest of the season.

A six-year major league veteran, Rodríguez is 5-9 with a 4.70 ERA and one save in 168 games for Philadelphia (2016-17), Texas (2020-21), the New York Yankees (2021), the New York Mets (2022) and the Red Sox.

Boston announced its decision Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Stacey Abrams on the Israel-Hamas war, Biden’s 2024 bid and her political future3h ago

UPDATE
10-year-old dies in DeKalb crash that killed teen, infant, police say
32m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves expected to decline their end of Brad Hand’s mutual option
43m ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Obama says all sides to conflict are "complicit to some degree"
31m ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Obama says all sides to conflict are "complicit to some degree"
31m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Times announced for Georgia’s final two SEC regular-season games
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Irad Ortiz Jr. wins his fifth Bill Shoemaker Award as the outstanding jockey at the...
3m ago
AP Top 25: USC drops out for first time under Lincoln Riley; Oklahoma State vaults in to...
12m ago
Ravens rout Seahawks 37-3 behind defense and Keaton Mitchell's big day
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech offense overwhelms Virginia, should encourage fans for the future
21h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top