X

Released on bail, Nigeria’s Kuti to begin concert tour amid assault trial

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAN IKPOYI and CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti, who is facing trial on on charges of assaulting a police officer, will embark on a delayed concert tour after being released on bail, his manager said Wednesday

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian Afrobeat star facing trial on charges of assaulting a police officer will embark on a delayed concert tour after being released on bail, his manager said Wednesday.

Seun Kuti, who was in court on Wednesday, has concerts scheduled in more than a dozen countries but his departure had been on hold because of the trial, his manager Ayo Moses told The Associated Press.

The son of Nigerian musical icon and political agitator Fela Kuti, who himself was serially detained by Nigerian military regimes, Seun Kuti had been held for more than a week after he was caught allegedly assaulting a police officer in Nigeria's economic hub of Lagos.

At Wednesday's court hearing, the presiding judge ruled that it was the public prosecutor – not the police – that had the power to prosecute the musician. The judge then adjourned the case until a further hearing on July 3.

“He is on bail and as a responsible citizen, he will continue to enjoy his rights because he is presumed innocent,” Femi Falana, his lawyer, said after the hearing.

Viral videos appeared to show an agitated Kuti shouting and pushing the officer along a major road in Lagos last week. It is still not clear what caused the confrontation, though Kuti alleged the officer in question “tried to kill me and my family.”

While he was in detention, the police searched Kuti's house, causing an uproar among some Nigerians and his lawyers. But Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesperson for the Lagos police, defended the search as necessary and approved by the court.

“In the course of our investigation, we stumbled on certain suspicious things that needed to be proven/disproved beyond reasonable doubt," Hundeyin said without providing further details.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

When can they return to Midtown? 1K displaced by crane crash wonder what’s next2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE | Police: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 found dead in Gwinnett driveway
56m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Immunity hearing begins for U.S. marshal, Clayton officer in 2016 shooting case
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Immunity hearing begins for U.S. marshal, Clayton officer in 2016 shooting case
4h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Ron DeSantis gets first major endorsement in Georgia
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Seeking asylum and work, migrants bused out of NYC find hostility
8m ago
McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but sides 'far...
10m ago
Target becomes latest company to suffer backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Trammell Crow Company

Georgia Tech center aims to be catalyst for life science and biomedical sector
20h ago
Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top