Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3

“Sometimes you just hope for the best and that one seemed to work out, thankfully I had enough time,” Smith said.

It was officially the third latest third-period winning goal in playoff history, at least since the NHL added decimals to the final minute. Nazem Kadri had one with 0.1 seconds left for Colorado in 2020, and Jussi Jokinen scored with 0.2 remaining for Carolina in 2009.

“That was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in a hockey game, but obviously it was a great play,” Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague.

After Corey Perry gave Edmonton an early 2-0 lead, Nicolas Roy and Smith tied it with goals in a 54-second span late in the first period.

William Karlsson put the Golden Knights in front with 2:55 left in the second, beating goalie Stuart Skinner off a give-and-go play with Noah Hanifin.

“We know we got good character in the room,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Obviously, we have to correct some of the things how we started. You don’t want to put yourself in that hole, but there’s a lot of hockey left, we know we have the ability to come back, we can score goals.”

Adin Hill made 17 saves for Vegas.

Game 4 is Monday night in Edmonton.

“It’s probably more deflating losing the way we did, not getting to overtime,” Perry said. “It’s happened twice to us in these playoffs. You use it as motivation.”

Vegas rallied in the first period after Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left because of an upper-body injury.

Roy, playing a day after being fined but not suspended for cross-checking Trent Frederic in the face in overtime in Game 2, cut it to 2-1 off a rebound with 4:43 left in the first. Smith then slipped a backhander through Skinner's legs with 3:49 to go in the period.

Skinner stopped 20 shots, taking over in goal for the injured Calvin Pickard. Pickard appeared uncomfortable and was seen shaking out his left leg after Vegas forward Tomas Hertl landed on his left pad in Game 2.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP