Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3

Updated 35 minutes ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Reilly Smith scored with 0.4 seconds left on a shot that deflected in off Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl's stick to give the Vegas Golden Knights a stunning 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Vegas cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal series after Oilers star Connor McDavid tied it with 3:02 to go with a centering pass that went in off defender Brayden McNabb's skate.

After Corey Perry gave Edmonton an early 2-0 lead, Nicolas Roy and Smith tied it with goals in a 54-second span late in the first period.

William Karlsson put the Golden Knights in front with 2:55 left in the second, beating goalie Stuart Skinner off a give-and-go play with Noah Hanifin.

Adin Hill made 17 saves for Vegas.

Game 4 is Monday night in Edmonton.

Vegas rallied in the first period after Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left because of an upper-body injury.

Roy, playing a day after being fined but not suspended for cross-checking Trent Frederic in the face in overtime in Game 2, cut it to 2-1 off a rebound with 4:43 left in the first. Smith then slipped a backhander through Skinner's legs with 3:49 to go in the period.

Skinner stopped 20 shots, taking over in goal for the injured Calvin Pickard. Pickard appeared uncomfortable and was seen shaking out his left leg after Vegas forward Tomas Hertl landed on his left pad in Game 2.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

