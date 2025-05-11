Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Reilly Smith scored with 0.4 seconds left on a shot that deflected in off Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl's stick to give the Vegas Golden Knights a stunning 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Vegas cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal series after Oilers star Connor McDavid tied it with 3:02 to go with a centering pass that went in off defender Brayden McNabb's skate.

After Corey Perry gave Edmonton an early 2-0 lead, Nicolas Roy and Smith tied it with goals in a 54-second span late in the first period.