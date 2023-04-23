Reilly scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Lightning, 4-3

The hit touched off several skirmishes, one of them involving Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos and Matthews.

Stamkos and Matthews were sent to the penalty box for fighting, as were Kucherov and O'Reilly.

Reilly was initially assessed a five-minute penalty for boarding, but following a review, the officials ruled there was no penalty for the shove on Point, who skated to the locker room bent over in pain before returning in the closing minutes of regulation.

Matthews and Acciari scored in the first period for Toronto. The Maple Leafs forced overtime when O'Reilly scored from in front after Vasilevskiy blocked William Nylander's shot from left of the net.

Tampa Bay wiped out a pair of one-goal deficits in the opening period, with Hagel's first goal of the series making it 2-2. Raddysh skated from behind the net to lift a nifty shot over Samsonov for the 3-2 lead the Lightning held until O'Reilly tied it with exactly one minute left in the third.

NO GOAL

Two minutes after Raddysh scored, the Lightning appeared to go up 4-2. But what would have been a power-play goal for Point was waved off after officials used replay to determine that Samsonov had covered up the puck before Point poked it out from under the goaltender's pad and into the net.

HEDMAN RETURNS

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman played after missing the final two periods of Game 1 and all of Game 2 due to an undisclosed injury. Defenseman Erik Cernak remained sidelined after taking a hit to the head from Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting in Game 1. Bunting drew a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head and interference.

