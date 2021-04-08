Reigning Mrs. World arrested over onstage melee in Sri Lanka

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said police received a complaint from De Silva that she suffered injuries when her crown was removed.

Rohana said Jurie and a model, Chula Padmendra, were arrested Thursday on charges of “simple hurt and criminal force” and were later released on bail. The two women have been ordered to appear in court on April 19.

Jurie declined to comment as she left the police station.

The incident at Sunday's pageant, which was attended by the prime minister's wife, created a huge uproar in the Indian Ocean island nation. On Monday, organizers of the pageant said they would return the crown to De Silva.