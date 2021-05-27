Reid: Chiefs QB Mahomes 'full-go' during voluntary workouts

“We love having the guys back on grass. That's a good thing,” Reid said. “It's hard to teach the fundamentals of the game virtually. It's great we have the tools, I'm not saying that, but it's great to teach the fundamentals on the field.”

The extra on-field workouts are especially helpful for Kansas City given huge changes to the roster, particularly along the offensive line, where not a single player that started in the Super Bowl could be a starter Week 1.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was acquired in a trade with Baltimore, and right guard Kyle Long, who was lured out of retirement with a free-agent deal, are among those who have been working with the first-team line.

“Especially up front and maybe for the quarterbacks as well, it's important to get that live timing against a real body, a real defensive end,” Brown said.

“I think I'm at a point in my career where these types of offseasons and being able to practice against live personnel, it helps me a lot. I'm able to focus on things I may not have been able to focus on last year.”

In other news, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu said he's not worried about whether the Chiefs will agree with him on a long-term deal with him, even though he's entering the final year of a $42 million, three-year contract.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mathieu had indicated that an extension was “probably not” happening in Kansas City.

“The negotiation process is tough on anybody, especially a player,” Mathieu said, “but like I said, I try not to focus on it too much. I think I'm a fairly optimistic guy. I try my best to look out the bright side of the window. This is my third franchise so I understand the business. I've grown enough to understand it. I'm mature enough to understand it.”

That doesn't mean Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has given up on signing one of his defense's premier players.

“Last year we were able to get a lot of our veteran players done during the summer,” Veach said shortly after the NFL draft. “Enough can’t be said about Tyrann and how we feel about him and his role both on and off the field.”

