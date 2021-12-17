Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

Yellen, speaking before the panel approved the report Friday, said the turmoil that enveloped financial markets after COVID-19 hit in March 2020 had been dealt with quickly by the Federal Reserve and other agencies. She said the response showed that the “financial system is far more shock resistant” than it was when the 2008 crisis struck.

While there have been improvements, Yellen said the council still found risks to financial stability were elevated compared with the period before the pandemic.

Another emerging threat listed in the council report is cybersecurity. The council argued that more needs to be done to protect banks and other financial institutions from ransomware, malware attacks and data breaches.

The report also noted just how much remains unknown right now. Among the concerns were the now rapid-spreading omicron variant of the virus, a recent but persistent spike in inflation, and concerns that financial turmoil in China could adversely affect the U.S. and global economy.

“Global economic activity in the COVID-19 era has been unusually volatile, with periods of economic shutdowns followed by rapid growth amid reopening,” the report said.

As part of the response to climate change, on Friday the council approved the creation of an inter-agency working group to monitor climate change risks.