China not ready to allow the Boeing 737 Max back in the air

China is, along with North America and Europe, one of the biggest markets for Boeing Co. and its European rival Airbus. That makes the 737 Max’s approval by Beijing important for its commercial success.

Crash investigators blamed anti-stall software that countered the plane’s tendency to tilt nose-up because of the size and placement of the engines. That software pushed the nose down repeatedly, overcoming the pilots’ struggles to regain control. In each case, a single faulty sensor triggered the nose-down pitch.

The new software now requires inputs from two sensors to activate the software, which Boeing says does not override pilot controls.

Chinese airlines own about 100 737 Maxes, according to news reports.