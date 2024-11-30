Nation & World News
Regional Spanish leader who botched flood response faces another big march demanding his resignation

Tens of thousands of Spaniards have marched in the streets of Valencia a month after devastating floods to demand the resignation of the regional officials who bungled the emergency response
Demonstrators march during a protest a month after devastating floods to demand the resignation of the regional officials who bungled the emergency response in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/ Alberto Saiz)

Demonstrators march during a protest a month after devastating floods to demand the resignation of the regional officials who bungled the emergency response in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/ Alberto Saiz)
37 minutes ago

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Tens of thousands of Spaniards marched on Saturday in the streets of Valencia a month after devastating floods to demand the resignation of the regional officials who bungled the emergency response.

The protest was the second major march of its kind asking for Valencia regional president Carlos Mazón to step down. He has refused to do so while making changes to his Cabinet and appointing a retired general to lead the cleanup effort.

Many citizens and flood survivors are angry for what they consider the negligent or inept handling of the flash floods that created major flooding on Oct. 29-30. At least 230 people died, while thousands of homes and vehicles were destroyed or ruined.

Mazón’s administration didn't issue flood alerts to people’s cellphones until flooding had already started in some areas. Saturday’s march culminated with people playing the shrill alert they received on their phones in unison.

Authorities were then overwhelmed with the scope of the damage and took days to scale up rescue and recovery efforts. The cleanup of the layers of mud left by the rushing waters continues.

Demonstrators gather a month after devastating floods to demand the resignation of the regional officials who bungled the emergency response in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/ Alberto Saiz)

Demonstrators march during a protest a month after devastating floods to demand the resignation of the regional officials who bungled the emergency response in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/ Alberto Saiz)

