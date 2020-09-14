Regina King introduces 'One Night in Miami' to Oscars race

King, who took home a supporting actress Oscar last year for “If Beale Street Can Talk,” is getting early Hollywood awards buzz for the film. She's directed numerous television episodes over the years.

King said that as she was crafting the film over the past few years, she seized “this opportunity to use our art in a powerful way." But she had no idea what would transpire this year, including the renewed calls for racial justice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

“I would say we probably figured that there was going to be another police killing, but we didn’t know that there was going to be an uprising,” she said.

But King is cautious about making a political statement though art.

“I do feel like when you go into something and you want people to leave with a call to arms, call to action or a message — that’s always better received when you do (it) through an entertaining package,” she said.

King says the key problem was picking what she calls her “quadrumvirate” of actors to play Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Clay (Eli Goree).

“I would talk to them individually, needing to hear that we had this similar, if not the same, expectations going into it, and all four of these men mirrored that - those expectations. And those expectations were to be very clear that we were not going in here to do impersonations or to do anything like what we’d seen before,” King said.

She added: "I am only five-three, but I will go toe to toe with anybody who has anything to say differently. I stand by these performers and the truth that these brothers expressed through Kemp’s words.”

“One Night in Miami” was recently acquired by Amazon Studios and is expected to be released by the end of the year.