Reforms pushed in Texas as trial nears in George Floyd death

Provisions of the bill include banning chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene if another officer is using excessive force.

Abbott has not commented publicly on the legislation.

“I think the governor's reading the tea leaves to see where the other members of the Republican caucus are,” said Democratic state Rep. Ron Reynolds, the vice chairman of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

Abbott privately met with Floyd's family in Houston last summer. He said at the time he was committed to working with them to “ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas.”

Shareeduh Tate, Floyd's cousin, said the family had been in contact with the governor since the memorial service last June though not about the bill in particular. “We have an understanding that he is committed to doing things that will bring about positive change," she said.

When it comes to law enforcement, Abbott has made clear his top priority this year is preserving funding levels for police departments, echoing Republicans who have seized on calls by some activists and progressives to "defund the police" to argue that supporters were intent on slashing police force budgets. Supporters of the movement to "defund the police" say they actually want the government to spend more on housing and education than policing.

Earlier this month in Congress, House Democrats passed the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide under the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Like the legislation in Texas, the bill would ban chokeholds and address so-called qualified immunity that shields law enforcement from certain lawsuits. It would also create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability.

Democrats now control both chambers of Congress, but it seems unlikely the bill could pass the Senate without substantial changes to win GOP support. In Texas, Reynolds acknowledged that changes are likely coming to their legislation in order to win bipartisan support in the GOP-controlled statehouse.

Republican Rep. James White, who chairs the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety, would only say he supports “constitutional policing” when asked whether he backs any elements of the bill. He quickly added that measures need to support law enforcement.

“Without law enforcement, our laws aren't worth the ink or the paper that's being used to convey them to the public," he said.

Four years ago, Abbott signed the Sandra Bland Act named after a black woman found dead in a Texas jail in 2015 following a confrontational traffic stop with a white state trooper. The compromise that reached his desk added de-escalation training and independent investigations of county jail deaths, but the end product disappointed Bland's family, who felt it didn't address the circumstances leading up to her death.

Travis Cains, right, a close friend of George Floyd, hugs State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D - Houston, after they testified in favor of the George Floyd Act during a hearing of the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety at the Capitol on Thursday March 25, 2021. Lawmakers in Texas are taking up a sweeping police reform package named in honor of longtime Houston resident George Floyd. It comes as a white former Minneapolis police officer is set to stand trial next week in Floyd's death. (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

State Rep. James White, R - Hillister, listens during a hearing about the George Floyd Act at the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday March 25, 2021. Lawmakers in Texas are taking up a sweeping police reform package named in honor of longtime Houston resident George Floyd. It comes as a white former Minneapolis police officer is set to stand trial next week in Floyd's death. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D - Missouri City, left, talks to Travis Cains, a close friend of George Floyd, during a hearing about George Floyd Act at the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday March 25, 2021. Lawmakers in Texas are taking up a sweeping police reform package named in honor of longtime Houston resident George Floyd. It comes as a white former Minneapolis police officer is set to stand trial next week in Floyd's death. (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Travis Cains, a close friend of George Floyd, walks away from the podium after testifying in favor of the George Floyd Act during a hearing of the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety at the Capitol in Austin, Texas on Thursday March 25, 2021. Lawmakers in Texas are taking up a sweeping police reform package named in honor of longtime Houston resident George Floyd. It comes as a white former Minneapolis police officer is set to stand trial next week in Floyd's death. (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D - Missouri City, talks to State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D - Dallas, during a hearing about George Floyd Act at the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday March 25, 2021. Lawmakers in Texas are taking up a sweeping police reform package named in honor of longtime Houston resident George Floyd. It comes as a white former Minneapolis police officer is set to stand trial next week in Floyd's death. (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Brenda Ramos, right, hugs Montinique Monroe at a rally for the George Floyd Act at the Capitol in Austin, Texas on Thursday March 25, 2021. Lawmakers are taking up a sweeping police reform package named in honor of longtime Houston resident George Floyd. It comes as a white former Minneapolis police officer is set to stand trial next week in Floyd's death. (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner