X

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth announce plans to divorce

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

National & World News
Updated 9 hours ago
Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The actor-producer and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup Friday in a joint statement on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the post said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy.

The statement's authenticity was confirmed by a Witherspoon representative. No records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire not retaining any assistant coaches8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Reports provide new details in fatal shooting of activist at planned training site
12h ago

Credit: Midtown High School Facebook

Students at Atlanta’s Midtown High protest redistricting plans
10h ago

UPDATED: Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
11h ago

UPDATED: Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Braves pitcher Charlie Morton overcame anxiety, self-doubt to find peace
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Zealand tells China its concern on lethal aid to Russia
39m ago
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
1h ago
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top