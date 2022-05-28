ajc logo
Reds' Pham suspended for 3 games for slapping Pederson

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, left, watches his home run in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, left, watches his home run in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

56 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended by Major League Baseball for three games after San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson said Pham slapped him because of a dispute about their fantasy football league

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games on Saturday after San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson said Pham slapped him because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.

Pham, 34, also was fined. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday night, and he will serve the final two games this weekend.

While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before Friday's series opener, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the pair was separated.

Pederson said after the Reds’ 5-1 victory that he was accused of cheating for placing a player on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent in a fantasy football league. Pederson said the player he put on IR had been ruled out for that week, which made it a legal move. He said Pham had executed essentially the same maneuver with his own team.

“I sent a screenshot of the rules, how it says that if a player’s ruled out, you’re allowed to put him on the IR and that’s all I was doing,” Pederson. “He literally did the same thing. That was basically all of it.”

Pederson said he had no advance notice that Pham might confront him during the series in Cincinnati.

“There was no argument, he kind of came up and said, ‘You remember from last year?’ and I said, ‘Fantasy football?’” Pederson recalled.

The scuffle was witnessed by reporters and occurred before fans entered the ballpark.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

