Reds' Pham and Giants' Pederson in pregame altercation

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, left, watches his home run in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, left, watches his home run in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

National & World News
By JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were involved in a brief altercation before a series opener at Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were involved in a brief altercation before Friday's series opener at Great American Ball Park.

While the Giants were warming up in the outfield, Pham confronted Pederson in the outfield during pregame warmups. The pair quickly were separated and no punches were thrown.

The incident was witnessed by reporters and occurred before fans entered the ballpark.

“We're investigating it and learning as much as we can about the incident,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “We're taking it very seriously. Until we have a clear understanding of what happened, not willing to discuss it.”

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

