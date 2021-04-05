Reds' Castellanos suspended 2 games in Hill's 1st discipline

As Castellanos began walking away, Molina rushed up and tapped him from behind, and the benches and bullpens emptied in a wild scene. Castellanos was ejected.

He said afterward that it was raw emotion and excitement that caused him to yell after scoring and that he wasn’t trying to disrespect Woodford.

Molina also was fined Monday, along with St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Jordan Hicks, and Cincinnati infielder Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Jesse Winker. The amount of the fines weren't disclosed.

“I am disappointed that Nick was suspended even though he did not initiate physical contact,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I am hopeful that when baseball is played with emotion, the players will be protected from dangerous and unnecessary retaliation.”

Hill, the former Miami Marlins' president of baseball operations, took over from Chris Young, who stayed just one season in the role of Joe Torre’s replacement as MLB's disciplinarian. Young left to become general manager of the Texas Rangers.

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, scores a run ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster