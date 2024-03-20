Reddit poised to make its stock market debut after IPO prices at $34 per share amid strong demand

By tech industry’s standards though, Reddit remains extraordinarily small for a company that has been around since 2005.

Meta Platforms — whose biggest social media service Facebook was started just 18 months earlier than Reddit —- boasts a market value of more than $1.2 trillion. Meta also generates annual revenue of $135 billion, while Reddit’s remains below $1 billion.

And then there is this problem: Reddit has never profited from its broad reach, while piling up cumulative losses of $717 million. That number has swollen from cumulative losses of $467 million in December 2021, when the company first filed papers to go public before aborting that attempt.

In the documents filed for its revived IPO, Reddit attributed the losses to a fairly recent focus on finding new ways to boost revenue.

But Reddit will now have more money in the bank to finance its ambitions to expand its influence and reel in more revenue in the process.

The IPO raised about $748 million, including about $228 million for Reddit shareholders who opted to sell some of their stock. Another $519 million is earmarked for Reddit, but the San Francisco-based company won’t receive all that money because it still has to pay commissions and other costs associated with the offering. Bankers still have a 30-day window to sell another 3.3 million shares that would raise an additional $112 million, before deducting commissions and fees.

Reddit set aside up to 1.76 million of the 15.3 million shares being offered in the IPO for users of its platform. Per the usual IPO custom, the remaining shares were bought primarily by mutual funds and other institutional investors betting Reddit is ready for prime time in finance.

