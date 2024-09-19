Nation & World News

Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to 7-year deal worth nearly $60M

The Detroit Red Wings made another investment this week in a young standout, signing Moritz Seider to a seven-year contract worth nearly $60 million
FILE - Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates with Moritz Seider (53) after his goal against the Montreal Canadiens in overtime during an NHL hockey game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates with Moritz Seider (53) after his goal against the Montreal Canadiens in overtime during an NHL hockey game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings made another investment this week in a young standout, signing Moritz Seider to a seven-year contract worth nearly $60 million.

The Red Wings announced the move with the 23-year-old German defenseman on Thursday, three days after keeping 22-year-old forward Lucas Raymond with a $64.6 million, eight-year deal.

Detroit drafted Seider with the No. 6 pick overall eight years ago and he has proven to be a great pick. He has 134 career points, the most by a defenseman drafted in 2019.

He was the NHL's only player to have at least 200 hits and block 200-plus shots last season, when he scored a career-high nine goals and had 42 points for the second straight year.

Seider won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie in 2022 after he had a career-high 50 points.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is banking on Seider, whose contract will count $8.55 million annually against the cap, and Raymond to turn a rebuilding team into a winner.

Detroit has failed to make the playoffs in eight straight seasons, the longest postseason drought in franchise history.

The Red Wings, who won four Stanley Cups from 1997 to 2008, have been reeling since their run of 25 straight postseasons ended in 2016.

Detroit was 41-32-9 last season and finished with a winning record for the first time since its last playoff appearance.

Yzerman re-signed Patrick Kane last summer and signed some free agents, including Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million after he helped the Florida Panthers hoist the Cup.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks preview: Who will start at shooting guard alongside Trae Young?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Skubal strengthens case for AL Cy Young as playoff-chasing Tigers sweep Royals
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Nate Landman on injured reserve
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US troops finish deployment to remote Alaska island amid spike in Russian military...6m ago
Georgia election rule changes by Trump allies raise fear of chaos in November8m ago
Police fatally shoot a blasphemy suspect in Pakistan in 2nd such killing in a week11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI