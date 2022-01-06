Red Wings-Ducks postponed hours before schedule game

The Montreal Canadiens extended their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens said Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes Sunday. Twenty-two Canadiens players and two coaches are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following a 5-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.

Also Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets placed forward Jansen Harkins, defenseman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine into the protocols. The Jets were set to play at Colorado on Thursday night. Winnipeg also placed David Gustafsson on injured reserve and activated forward Cole Perfetti from the taxi squad. Perfetti was a member of Canada’s team at the recent world junior hockey championship in Alberta that was canceled because of COVID-19.