Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin back in action nine days after getting knocked out

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup on Monday night, nine days after getting knocked unconscious during a scramble in front of the net.

Larkin was activated from the injured list prior to the team's home game against Anaheim. He was cleared to play by the team's medical staff on Sunday.

“We’re ecstatic,” coach Derek Lalonde said during the Red Wings' morning skate. “Even when we were going through this past week, we thought today might be a little aggressive. But it’s worked out good and obviously, it’s a good sign for us to get him back.”