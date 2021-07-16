Red Sox-Yankees to play Friday night after PPD due to COVID

Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta have all been added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Yankees, and three other players were awaiting lab results and were in quarantine as of Thursday.

Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday. Cortes and Peralta went on the COVID-19 IL on Thursday.