Red Sox-Twins series to begin; Wednesday doubleheader added

The Twins called off the series opener on Monday, a day after a fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb, out of sensitivity to the situation and precaution for safety.

The games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons remained on schedule. The Monday game was tacked on to Wednesday's, to begin about 30 minutes after completion of the first game. Per a Major League Baseball rule enacted in 2020 during the pandemic-shortened season, the doubleheader will consist of seven-inning games.