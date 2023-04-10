Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall going on IL with fractured wrist

Duvall had surgery last summer to repair a torn tendon sheath on the same wrist.

“It's in the other side,” Cora said on the new injury. “From everything I hear with the procedure he had last year, nothing happened there but obviously there's more testing going on just to make sure.”

The Red Sox recalled Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester. He was hitting .281 with one homer and five RBIs over seven minor league games. He can play at first, shortstop and third. Yu Chang will also play shortstop.

Kiké Hernández, Raimel Tapia and Rob Refsnyder will play in center field.

“We'll mix and match, and see what we can do,” Cora said.

Cora said “there's a good chance” that right-hander Garrett Whitlock, coming back from hip surgery, will make his season debut Tuesday night against the Rays.

