Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito to undergo right elbow surgery, potentially ending his season

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will undergo right elbow surgery on Tuesday, potentially ending his first season with the team before it even begins.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the development to reporters on Monday. The decision comes after Giolito traveled to Alabama last week to get a second opinion from Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas.

“The extent of it, we don’t know yet,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora was quoted as saying by MLB.com. “We know it’s with the ligament. So we’ll know more tomorrow when they go in. The type of surgery, we don’t know yet.”