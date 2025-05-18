Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he'll miss Monday's game to attend daughter's college graduation

Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he will miss Monday’s series opener against the New York Mets at Fenway Park so he can attend his daughter’s college graduation
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora enters the dugout before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora enters the dugout before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
By KEN POWTAK – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora will miss Monday’s series opener against the New York Mets at Fenway Park so he can attend his daughter’s college graduation.

Cora’s daughter, Camila, will be graduating from nearby Boston College.

“It’s going to be a very special day — one that I’m not going to miss,” Cora said before Boston faced the Atlanta Braves in the series finale on Sunday. “I 100% will miss the game for that. I will do that any given day. It’s going to be a very special day for us.”

Cora reflected how the time has seemed to go quickly and spoke about how fast his daughter seemed to grow up.

“It went fast, it went really fast,” Cora said of her time in college. “For a girl from divorced parents, her mom did an amazing job, staying the course while I was playing and coaching and doing my ESPN thing. … She’s actually a reflection of her. I appreciate everything she’s done for her and for us.”

Asked if he’ll be able to hold back his emotions at the ceremony, Cora smiled and said: “We’ll see” before bringing up memories of when his daughter was at the 2018 World Series victory celebration and a postseason series wrap-up win over Tampa Bay in ’21 at Fenway.

“It’s going to be an amazing day. It happened fast,” he said. “You put everything into perspective, you go back to the videos of ’18, she was a little girl.

“Then you go back to ’21 when she hopped onto the field when we beat Tampa, she was still a little girl. Now, she’s not a little girl,” he said. “She’s a woman. She had fun with it. She’s a great student and the future’s bright for her.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning during a baseball game, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after being called for a flagrant foul on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during the second half an WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not 'malicious'

Rangers' Josh Jung hits 2-run homer for mom while facing brother Jace on Mother's Day

Chris Sale dazzles in return to Boston as Braves move above .500

The Latest

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Arsenal secures return to Champions League on day of farewells for Everton and Vardy

8m ago

Israel launches 'extensive' new ground operations in Gaza as airstrikes kill at least 103 people

8m ago

Austria welcomes JJ back home with cheers, hugs and roses after winning Eurovision Song Contest

16m ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar early Sunday

Bibb County officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.