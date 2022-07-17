ajc logo
X

Red Sox LHP Sale leaves after getting hit by line drive

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale walks off the mound after a hand injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale walks off the mound after a hand injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

National & World News
By LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after being hit by a line drive in the first inning

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after being hit by a line drive in the first inning.

With two outs, Aaron Hicks hit a 106.6 mph line drive off Sale’s hand. The ball was deflected into center field as Gleyber Torres scored to give New York a 3-0 lead.

Sale screamed out in pain, immediately ran off the field and was replaced by Hirokazu Sawamura.

Sale was making his second start since returning from a fractured rib Tuesday at Tampa Bay. He threw 78 pitches in five scoreless innings and threw 24 pitches on Sunday before leaving the game.

During the major league lockout, Sale broke a rib while working out on his own.

Sale, who is signed through 2024 in a five-year, $145 million deal, has thrown just 48 1/3 innings for the Red Sox since the end of the 2019 season.

Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts in his return from Tommy John surgery.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale walks off the mound after a hand injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale walks off the mound after a hand injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale walks off the mound after a hand injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Editors' Picks
Braves ace Max Fried pulls out of All-Star game 2h ago
‘You’re always one pitch away’: Braves’ Kyle Wright produces strong first half
Braves’ Matt Olson has longest current streak of consecutive games played
1h ago
Son of NFL head coach commits to Georgia Bulldogs
22h ago
Son of NFL head coach commits to Georgia Bulldogs
22h ago
Hawks sign rookie guard Tyrese Martin to two-year deal
The Latest
Panel: Hearing to show Trump 'dereliction of duty' on Jan 6
10m ago
‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school massacre, report finds
12m ago
Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major
13m ago
Featured
Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top