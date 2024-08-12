Nation & World News

Jarren Duran suspended 2 games by Red Sox for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him

The Boston Red Sox have suspended Jarren Duran for two games without pay after he shouted a homophobic slur to a fan behind home plate who heckled him in a loss to the Houston Astros
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran puts his bat down beside Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz after taking a walk during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran puts his bat down beside Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz after taking a walk during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Updated 42 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox suspended Jarren Duran for two games on Monday without pay after he shouted a homophobic slur to a fan behind home plate who heckled him in a loss to the Houston Astros a day earlier.

The exchange that was caught on a live mic during the broadcast of the game occurred when Duran — who was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts at that point in the game — was at the plate in the sixth inning. A fan at Fenway Park can be heard shouting “Tennis racket! Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!”

Duran turned his head toward the fan and replied: “Shut up,” followed by a curse word and the slur.

Duran issued an apology through the team Sunday night and again in the clubhouse Monday, saying he “used a truly horrific word” and felt “awful.”

The Red Sox said in a statement that Duran’s salary during the suspension would be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

The exchange with the fan came after Duran was honored during a pregame ceremony as the team’s recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award, which recognizes one player per team who “demonstrates a passion for the game and best embodies its values, spirit, and traditions.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran issues apology after directing a homophobic slur at a heckling...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ramón Laureano exits game early due to right heel soreness
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Giants and Lions each fined $200,000 for multiple fights during joint practices
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Framber Valdez has no-hitter through 8 innings for Astros against rival Rangers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Invision

MTV Video Music Awards move back a day because of US presidential debate and will air on...6m ago
New metal detectors delay students' first day of school in one South Florida district13m ago
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 has struck the Los Angeles area, the USGS says14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Beware: Atlanta’s coyotes are lurking just out of sight, study shows
More than 60 athletes with Georgia ties were in the Olympics. See how they fared
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations