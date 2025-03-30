Red Sox DH Rafael Devers is 1st big leaguer with 10 strikeouts in 3 games to open a season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers has become the first major league player to strike out 10 times in the first three games of a season.
Devers went 0 for 4 with three more strikeouts Saturday night in Boston's 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers, including his last at-bat in the ninth inning when he swung and missed a 92.3 mph cutter from former teammate Chris Martin. Devers is 0 for 12 this season, though did draw a bases-loaded walk in the second.
The 10 strikeouts broke the previous record of nine in the first three games, which had been done five times previously since 1901, according to SportRadar.
Brent Rooker of the Athletics struck out nine time to open last season, after Cincinnati's Will Benson did that in 2023. The others were Colorado’s Jack Cust in 2002, Philadelphia’s Greg Luzinski in 1974 and Wally Post for Cincinnati in 1956.
Devers is now solely the Red Sox DH after their offseason acquisition of third baseman Alex Bregman.
