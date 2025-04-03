Breaking: MARTA to start Five Points Station renovation in May
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Red Sox beneift the most from the new dimensions in Baltimore in Camden Yards' first series of 2025

So far, it’s the opposition taking advantage of the latest change in dimensions at Camden Yards
Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, April 3 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, April 3 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
1 minute ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — So far, it's the opposition taking advantage of the latest change in dimensions at Camden Yards.

The Boston Red Sox hit three two-run home runs Thursday in an 8-4 win over Baltimore, and all of them went to left field, where the Orioles moved the wall in a bit during the offseason. Alex Bregman's drive in the first reached the seats, meaning it would have been gone in 2024 as well, but the other two homers didn't.

Baltimore moved the wall back and made it significantly taller before the 2022 season, then decided that was excessive and moved it in before this season. The Orioles moved the wall in approximately 13 feet in the left field corner and about 26 feet near the bullpens in left-center. The team also lowered the previous 13-foot wall near the left field foul pole to 8 feet, and the wall height was lowered to just below 7 feet near the bullpens.

“Very nice, very nice,” Bregman said, laughing. “It was very far away before.”

In the first home series of the season, the Orioles dropped two of three to the Red Sox. The home run tally was Boston 4, Baltimore 1 — with all four of the homers by the Red Sox going to left.

The only home run by the Orioles was by Cedric Mullins on Thursday, and it went over the unchanged wall in right.

Bregman said he did not use a new torpedo bat Thursday after trying it out Wednesday. His homer in the first made it 2-0, and then Kristian Campbell's an inning later gave Boston a 4-1 advantage. Triston Casas added a homer in the seventh to put the Red Sox up 7-3.

Casas bats left-handed but was able to hit the ball out to the opposite field. That was a tough task with the previous dimensions in Baltimore.

“I try to not focus too much on the dimensions of the field,” Casas said. “I did hint at wanting to hit the ball to the opposite field at Fenway, but it's just obvious — it's just all in your face right there. I know the ball flies to right here. That's typically the jet stream out there to right-center.”

On Thursday, the Red Sox made the ball fly to left as well.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, April 3 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox's Kristian Campbell hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, April 3 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Torpedo-shaped bats draw attention after Yankees hit team-record 9 homers in rout of Brewers

Judge homers 3 times as Yanks go deep on Cortes' first 3 pitches and hit 9 HRs vs. Brewers

Juan Soto slugs first homer for Mets in win against Astros

The Latest

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates his team's victory over Tennessee in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Once pariahs, now winners, Final Four coaches Pearl, Sampson a reflection of a changing game

6m ago

Trump says Musk will probably leave in 'a few months'

12m ago

Federal judge says she will temporarily block billions in health funding cuts to states

15m ago

Featured

An aerial image shows the Atlanta skyline on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?

A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.

Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections

Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.