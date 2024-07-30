D-backs agree to add slugger Josh Bell, Red Sox and Yankees fortify bullpen ahead of trade deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to add slugger Josh Bell while the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were among the teams acquiring bullpen help as playoff contenders stocked up with reinforcements before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The 31-year-old Bell was hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive cash in return, according to a person familiar with the deal, which hadn't been announced.

The D-backs were in need of a power hitter after starting first baseman Christian Walker left Monday's game against the Nationals with left oblique tightness. It's unclear whether he will go on the injured list.