Red panda found in fig tree after escaping Australian zoo

Ravi then fell into the blankets of zookeepers who were waiting beneath the tree.

“Ravi's doing really well,” Ainsley told the broadcaster. “Settling down into animal health hospital, where he's just going to spend the next two or three days after being on the run. Just want to make sure he's all healthy and recovered from his adventure.”

Ainsley said they discovered Ravi had escaped his enclosure Friday morning and initially focused their attention within the zoo, figuring he'd be up one of the large trees there. It wasn't until Sunday morning that a zookeeper spotted him in the fig tree in the nearby botanic park.

Ainsley told the broadcaster they'd be reviewing the zoo's CCTV footage to figure out how Ravi escaped.

“Obviously he'd just arrived and was testing his enclosure,” Ainsley said. “We know that red pandas are incredibly agile, and renowned for being escapologists.”

