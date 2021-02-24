Red-hot US housing market: January new home sales jump 4.3%

The cost of labor and materials is also rising. Lumber futures have spiked 130% in the past year, adding thousands of dollars to the cost of a new home.

In a separate report on home construction last week, the Commerce Department said applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, spiked 10.4% in January to an annual rate of 1.88 million units.

The strong new homes sales figures in the first month of 2021 are an extension of what was a banner 2020 when home construction jumped 7% to 1.38 million units. That was the strongest showing since a housing boom in 2006.

Only in the Northeast did sales slide, down 13.9%. Sales jumped 12.6% in the Midwest, 6.8% in the West and 3% in the South.

The housing market has remained remarkably resilient in the face of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Economists' biggest worries are availability and affordability. Inventory of available houses slipped to a four-month supply. Last January, there was a five-month supply.