Verstappen takes pole for Sunday's Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start from pole position in the Japanese Grand Prix after turning the top time in qualifying on Saturday in his final attempt
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
By STEPHEN WADE – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start from pole position in the Japanese Grand Prix after turning in the top time in qualifying on Saturday in his final attempt.

Lando Norris of McLaren will start alongside on Sunday with teammate Oscar Piastri on the second row with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Verstappen claimed the pole on his final lap, setting a lap-record for the Japanese circuit of 1 minute 26.983 seconds. It was his 41st pole.

Verstappen was asked how this ranked among his many accomplishments in F1.

“If you look at how our season started — even during this weekend, yeah it’s very unexpected,” he said, "and I think that makes it, probably, a very special one.”

“It's insane,” he added.

Verstappen gave some credit to the track itself at Suzuka in central Japan, and credit to the recent resurfacing of the circuit.

“When I enjoy the track it’s even more fun to drive," he said. “It was crazy fast.”

He then added: “For us, it’s a great little surprise.”

Norris and Piastri have won the first two Formula 1 races of the season. Now Verstappen is set up in good shape to win his fourth straight race in Japan.

Rain is also expected for Sunday, which might help Verstappen, who is regarded as the best in F1 in the wet.

It's also a chance for Verstappen to break out of a tiny slump. Despite being a four-time defending champion, he has only won two of his last 16 races.

Verstappen has won 63 F1 races. Only Lewis Hamilton with 105 and Michael Schumacher with 91 have won more.

Hamilton, the seven-time champion, will start from eighth on Sunday for Ferrari.

The second of three qualifying sessions was stopped with 8:26 remaining by a small fire in the grass on the fringe of the track.

Officials have decided to burn the grass at the edge of track in preparation for Sunday’s race. Four small fires broke out in Friday and Saturday's practice sessions, the dry brush set aflame by sparks from passing cars

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, promoted to Red Bull last week from its second team, will start from the back of the grid after going out in the second of three qualifying sessions.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, is accompanied with McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, center, and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, right, after qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands speaks before the third practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prepares to drive during the third practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands is flanked with McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, right, after qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

