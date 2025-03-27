Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Red Bull Formula 1 team drops Liam Lawson and replaces him with Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull has dropped Liam Lawson as the teammate of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen just two rounds into the season and replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda
Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand waits in his team garage during the third practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

Red Bull dropped Liam Lawson as the teammate of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen after just two rounds of the season and replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda on Thursday.

Lawson was given the Red Bull seat despite not having previously driven a full F1 season and struggled immediately. The New Zealander did not score any points, crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and qualified in last place for the Chinese Grand Prix and its sprint race.

Tsunoda moves up from Red Bull’s second team, Racing Bulls, in time for his home Japanese GP next week. Lawson will take Tsunoda’s place at Racing Bulls alongside rookie Isack Hadjar.

The change is a sign of how cut-throat F1 can be and an admission that Red Bull made the wrong choice in picking Lawson. He completed only 11 career F1 races before this season and was typically slower than Tsunoda across their six races as teammates last year.

“It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the (car) at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said in a statement.

“We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions, to retain the world drivers’ championship and to reclaim the world constructors’ title and this is a purely sporting decision.”

Horner acknowledged there was work to be done with the team’s RB21 car and said Tsunoda’s experience will prove beneficial in helping to develop it.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and, together, we see that after such a difficult start it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well,” Horner said.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Team RB driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates his pole position after qualifying session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Unifor auto workers stand behind Liberal Leader Mark Carney as he speaks during a campaign stop at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

