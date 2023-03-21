X

Recovering teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘It’s changed me’

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student says it has changed her life and she has vivid memories and nightmares about that day

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said it has changed her life and she has vivid memories and nightmares about that day.

“I just will never forget the look on his face that he gave me while he pointed the gun directly at me,” first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner said during an exclusive interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie about the student. “It's changed me. It's changed my life.”

She said she's still in shock and can't make sense of it, in a portion of the interview that was aired Tuesday morning on “Today."

“I'm not sure when the shock will ever go away because of just how surreal it was and the vivid memories I have of that day. I think about it daily. Sometimes I have nightmares,” she said.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the Jan. 6 shooting, Zwerner said in a portion of the interview that was aired Monday on “NBC Nightly News" that she's had a challenging recovery including four surgeries and has some days when she “can't get up out of bed," while others she is able to go about her day and make it to appointments.

“For going through what I've gone through, I try to stay positive. You know, try to have a positive outlook on what's happened and where my future's heading,” Zwerner said

Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks after being shot in the chest and left hand as she taught her class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The shooting rattled the military shipbuilding community and sent shock waves around the country, with many wondering how a child so young could get access to a gun and shoot his teacher.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus16h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Power Five coordinators joining Georgia football’s support staff
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
1h ago
The Latest
Japan's PM offers Ukraine support as China's Xi backs Russia
3m ago
Kenya police say 1 killed in opposition-led protests
11m ago
TikTok updates rules; CEO on charm offensive for US hearing
12m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top